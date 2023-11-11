Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 5:41 AM ETEvolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV), EVLVW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.05K Followers

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Norris - Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Peter George - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Donohue - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Hugh Cunningham - TD Cowen

Chad Bennett - Craig Hallum

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Evolv Technologies Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Brian Norris, Senior Vice President for Finance & Investor Relations for Evolv Technologies. Mr. Norris, please go ahead.

Brian Norris

Thank you, Eric. And good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today's call. I'm joined here today by Peter George, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Donohue, our Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter results and our business outlook. This press release is available on the IR section of our website.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future operations, growth in financial results, our potential for growth and ability to gain new customers, demand for our products and offerings and our ability to meet our business outlook.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EVLV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVLV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.