MSOS: An Industry-Wide Catalyst Approaches

Blake Downer
Summary

  • Most of the holdings within the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) have improved their cash flow situation over the last two years.
  • The Federal government is in the process of rescheduling cannabis to schedule 3.
  • When the rescheduling process is finished, I expect the entire industry to rally.
  • I currently rate MSOS as a Buy.

Thesis

I have been intentionally avoiding cannabis ETFs and instead chose to only look at investing into individual companies. Mostly, this was done because a majority of the industry was burning cash at an alarming rate. I chose

I am an Electromechanical Engineer. I have six degrees and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. I began taking classes on economics when I was 15, and was a business and economics major my freshman year. If I hadn't fallen in love with the Engineering classes I was taking as electives, I would probably have followed up on my dream of running my own small business.I am a value investor and have studied the greats (Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, ect), but my personal investing style is most closely aligned with Mohnish Pabrai. Because I have been obsessed with strategy games and Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers, and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 7:03 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.29K)
MSOS is run by idiots, if you ask me. They target idiots too for investors. Almost every reader here can buy the individual stocks rather than this very poorly run ETF that has terrible diversification.
