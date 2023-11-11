Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Superconductor: Transforming Power Solutions (Rating Upgrade)

Damon Judd
Summary

  • American Superconductor stock is up over 115% YTD despite a recent -20% dip after reporting Q2 results.
  • AMSC's Q2 results showed revenue growth and positive cash flow, leading to an upgrade in rating to a Buy.
  • The primary growth opportunities for AMSC include new energy power systems, ship protection systems, and wind energy control systems.

When I first covered American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) in early August this year, I discussed how this small cap growth stock was poised to benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which I have previously discussed in other articles

Damon Judd
I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me.

7380309
Today, 8:33 AM
Ive owned this stock along time, some shares to keep on the radar, but added last Dec, considerably. I see Inox building and churning out 1 GW a year w 3.3mw.
REG updates would be helpful but all we have is 100s of questions from utilities and lots of quotes. Its a great product but its going to take alot of time.
To me, the deal to wait for is the DDG51 degaussing retro fit. Every destroyer shall be built w an advanced degaussing system as of 2021. The Sec of the Navy is to report to the def com. by Dec 15th with a risk assessment and price. And with a multi year destroyer deal inked, it looks prettybdamn good because........ of the DDX1000.
The DDX1000 design work is obviously going to remain unknown for years but it does not look like they'll get a Sup Con engine, but will have power reg and degaussing. The power demand is going to be immense. They will have a larger scope on those ships but thats ehhhhh 30 quarters out?
Nice coverage. That Sinvovel BS was crippling in many ways.
