Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 6:57 AM ETShiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY), SSDOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.05K Followers

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCPK:SSDOY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ayako Hirofuji - Vice President, Investor Relations Department

Takayuki Yokota - Chief Financial Officer

Kentaro Fujiwara - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Akiko Kuwahara - JPMorgan

Wakako Sato - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Haruka Miyake - Morgan Stanley MUFG

Shima Yamanaka - SMBC Nikko Securities

Hisae Kawamoto - UBS

Wakako Sato - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Katsuro Hirozumi - Daiwa Securities

Yuji Ohana - Nomura Securities

Ayako Hirofuji

Thank you very much for joining us and we are grateful that investors and analysts have joined the Third Quarter Results Briefing for 2023 of Shiseido. And there are a few housekeeping announcements before we start the briefing sessions. And we may mention the outlook based -- for the future based on the information that are currently available. This is associated with the risks and the uncertainty. So please be reminded of this. And so the actual result may be different from the actual result.

Now I would like to introduce Mr. Kentaro Fujiwara, the COO, and Mr. Takayuki Yokota, CFO. And I am Hirofuji from IR department, and I'll be the moderator for today. And today we would like to explain the outlook on the third quarter results and important business agenda. After that we would like to have a Q&A session. We plan to finish the whole program at 18:30, 6:30 in the afternoon. And this briefing session will be available on our website after it's ending.

Now I would like to call upon Mr. Yokota to explain the 2023 third quarter results January to September and 2023 outlook.

Takayuki Yokota

Now I would like to present the Q3 2023 results. To begin please see page three. First here's the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SSDOY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSDOY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.