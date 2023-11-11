Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C3.ai: Even After Doubling This Year, There's More Upside To Chase

Nov. 11, 2023 8:16 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)4 Comments
Summary

  • C3.ai's stock has been pummeled by rising interest rates, with a 30% decline from mid-summer highs.
  • The company's bull case remains strong, with momentum in generative AI and a successful transition to a consumption-based model.
  • C3.ai has expanded its market, diversified its industry applications, and formed solid partnerships with major cloud providers.
  • Valuation at <7x FY25 revenue is opportunistic.

If you were to ask me what the two biggest themes to dominate the markets this year were, I'd say generative AI and interest rates. The former helped skyrocket C3.ai (NYSE:AI) out of bargain-basement territory, while the latter

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 8:27 AM
Premium
Comments (4.52K)
Not sure this will ever be cheap. If you like the company, it should have been bought last December when is was $13.65.

I bought it at $18.13 and continue holding because- for a lack of better words, It’s an enigma- can’t understand what is keeping this stock up other than institutions who just want to be in the name. Seems like PLTR does almost the exact same thing. Own that as well. Margin of safety $13.

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.95K)
@Natturner1966 I enjoy reading your comments. As you can see, I am less enthusiastic but willing to play AI through options because the enigma you describe creates volatility that makes option premiums so deliciously appetizing. Have you considered selling upside calls against your position, which would be similar in effect to my strategy of selling puts?
N
Natturner1966
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (4.52K)
@ndardick
“I enjoy reading your comments.”

I appreciate that and likewise

“Have you considered selling upside calls against your position, which would be similar in effect to my strategy of selling puts?”

I think that would be a great strategy, but sadly to say I only own 100 shares of this thing. How much premium would I collect for contract LOL. Really shows my high conviction right?

Is there something I’m missing about selling calls?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.95K)
This is a surprisingly bullish article on AI. I am willing to play options on AI, given my more subdued enthusiasm for AI stock at its current price. I lean more toward the cautious view expressed by Julian Lin in the following article published on SA a few hours ago:

seekingalpha.com/...

The comment I posted on Julian's article discloses my approach to an investment in AI and the circumstances and manner in which I would get involved again in AI, although I am not invested in AI or any of its derivatives at the present time.
