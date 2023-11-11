hapabapa

If you were to ask me what the two biggest themes to dominate the markets this year were, I'd say generative AI and interest rates. The former helped skyrocket C3.ai (NYSE:AI) out of bargain-basement territory, while the latter has the stock down by more than 30% relative to mid-summer highs above $40.

I last wrote on C3.ai earlier this year in January, when the stock was trading in the low teens. I made a case for buying the stock on the basis of a very low valuation against a large market opportunity. Even though C3.ai is well off this year's highs, the stock is up by more than 140% year to date.

Data by YCharts

The bull case for C3.ai is still very vibrant, especially with generative AI momentum

The question for investors now is: does the recent downtrend have further steam, or is C3.ai positioned for a rebound rally? I think it's the latter, and I remain quite bullish on the company's prospects.

Since the start of the year, two major things have occurred. First, needless to say, generative AI has dominated mainstream conversation. The company's new C3 Generative AI product was launched earlier this year. Management has a belief that the biggest use case for generative AI will be holistic enterprise search, and with this product C3.ai has marked itself as an early mover in helping corporate users have a single pane of view into searching across all enterprise applications and determining their answer in as few clicks possible.

Second, C3.ai has also successfully continued its transition toward becoming a consumption-based company. On top of expanding the long-term revenue opportunity as its larger clients scale, pricing based on consumption also helps to lower barriers to entry for potential smaller customers who want to use C3.ai on a trial basis.

C3.ai consumption model (C3.ai Q1 shareholder deck)

As a reminder for investors who are newer to this name, here is my full long-term bull case for C3.ai:

Market expansion. C3.ai believes that the explosion of generative AI alone has expanded the company's addressable market to be larger than the market it addressed in calendar 2022.

C3.ai believes that the explosion of generative AI alone has expanded the company's addressable market to be larger than the market it addressed in calendar 2022. Industry diversification. AI is a "horizontal" technology, meaning it can be equally applied and benefited from by companies in any industry. Historically, C3.ai has concentrated in heavy manufacturing and oil, due to its relationship with Baker Hughes. More recently, however, the company has expanded applications in production to cover customers in financial services, healthcare, and other expansion industries for C3.ai.

AI is a "horizontal" technology, meaning it can be equally applied and benefited from by companies in any industry. Historically, C3.ai has concentrated in heavy manufacturing and oil, due to its relationship with Baker Hughes. More recently, however, the company has expanded applications in production to cover customers in financial services, healthcare, and other expansion industries for C3.ai. Solid partnerships. C3.ai is well-embedded with Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, with specific enterprise applications that are optimized for different cloud environments. C3.ai's cloud-agnostic approach gives it broader reach across all potential customers.

C3.ai is well-embedded with Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, with specific enterprise applications that are optimized for different cloud environments. C3.ai's cloud-agnostic approach gives it broader reach across all potential customers. Rich cash balances. C3.ai has just shy of $1 billion in cash, unencumbered of debt - giving it plenty of financial flexibility as it works toward its goal of hitting pro forma breakeven by the end of FY24. Cash burn is minimizing quickly.

C3.ai has just shy of $1 billion in cash, unencumbered of debt - giving it plenty of financial flexibility as it works toward its goal of hitting pro forma breakeven by the end of FY24. Cash burn is minimizing quickly. Star leadership. C3.ai's CEO, Tom Siebel, is a well-known software industry veteran, best known for selling his startup Siebel Systems to Oracle for $5.8 billion.

The bottom line here: There's a lot to like about C3.ai, especially as it gets more time under its belt on the consumption operating model and enjoys secular tailwinds boosting generative AI. Stay long here and ride the upward trend.

Q1 download

C3.ai released its fiscal Q1 (July quarter) results in September, which largely disappointed investors on the back of rising interest rates despite strong fundamental results. Take a look at the Q1 earnings summary below:

C3.ai Q1 results (C3.ai Q1 shareholder deck)

Revenue grew 11% y/y to $61.4 million, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $60.6 million (+6% y/y) by a five-point margin. Note as well that C3.ai's revenue has accelerated from the single digits earlier in the calendar year when the company was just starting on its transition from a subscription to a consumption based model, which is expected to be a temporary hit to the top line.

Acceleration is also expected to continue: as shown in the company's guidance below, C3.ai is pointing to 15-23% y/y growth in Q2, which will be released in early December:

C3.ai outlook (C3.ai Q1 shareholder deck)

The company notes that it closed 32 agreements in the quarter, while its qualified pipeline grew by more than 2x in the past year. The company also called out success in its partnership with consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, which helped the company win 10 engagements with federal government agencies within Q1.

We note that AI peer Palantir (PLTR) has found success at serving both commercial and government clients, which are roughly equally weighted in terms of revenue contribution for Palantir. While Palantir started with government contracts and is now expanding to capture more of the enterprise market, C3.ai is approaching its go-to-market in reverse, starting first with its giant oil partnership with Baker Hughes and now expanding toward public sector deals.

Here's some more anecdotal context on the company's go-to-market success from CEO Tom Siebel's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

In Q1, we entered into new and expanded agreements with Saudi Arabia's Smart City, NEOM, Nucor, a steel company, Roche, sugar producer, Pantaleon in Central America. Ball Corporation, Cargill, Con Ed, Shell, Tyson Foods, and the US Department of Defense. Our partner ecosystem continues to expand. In Q1, we closed 60% of our agreements with and through our partner network, including Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Our qualified partner opportunity has increased by over 100% in the past year and our qualified pipeline with our cloud providers grew by 61% just from Q4 to Q1 -- Q4 '23 to Q4 '21. C3.AI's federal business is showing significant strength with federal bookings up 39% compared with the year ago quarter. The company continues to expand its work with the US Department of Defense with new and expanded projects with the Chief Digital and AI Office, CDAO, the US Marine Corps, US Air Force, the Missile Defense Agency, and the Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency."

From a profitability perspective, despite the fact that C3.ai is investing tremendously into pushing its generative AI product to capitalize on its first-mover advantage, the company has also succeeded at minimizing its cash burn, which was down to just -$8.9 million in Q1 (versus a -$55.0 million loss in the year-ago Q1):

C3.ai cash burn (C3.ai Q1 shareholder deck)

Valuation and key takeaways

In spite of the sharp rally that C3.ai has seen this year, its valuation still remains surprisingly modest. At current share prices near $27, C3.ai trades at a market cap of $3.16 billion. After we net off the $809.5 million of cash on C3.ai's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $2.35 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY25 (the fiscal year for C3.ai ending in April 2025), Wall Street analysts are pegging the company's revenue at $369.1 million, representing ~20% growth versus the midpoint of the company's FY24 revenue guidance range of $295-$320 million (or 11-20% y/y growth).

This puts the stock's valuation at 6.5x EV/FY25 revenue - which to me represents quite an opportunistic buy for a company just scratching the surface of a massive generative AI opportunity.

Stay long here and buy the recent dip.