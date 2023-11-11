Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AutoCanada's (AOCIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 7:20 AM ETAutoCanada Inc. (AOCIF), ACQ:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.05K Followers

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCPK:AOCIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Antony - Executive Chairman

Azim Lalani - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AutoCanada Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. 2023 third quarter results were released this morning before market is opened, and you can access the news release as well as the complete financial statements, and management discussion and analysis on the website at autocanada.com. The news release, financial statements, MD&A have also been filed on SEDAR.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed on today's conference call are answers that may be given to questions asked and could constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties related to AutoCanada's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or those forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect the results are detailed in AutoCanada's annual information form and other periodic filings and registration statements, and you can access these documents on the SEDAR's database found at sedarplus.ca.

I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, November 9, 2023. And I would like to introduce Mr. Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Antony

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Last summer, AutoCanada passed several milestones and the company entered its 30th year

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AOCIF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AOCIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.