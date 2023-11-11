FJZEA/iStock via Getty Images

The Mexican peso (MXN) has experienced significant volatility in the last 5yrs, peaking at 24.98 MXN/USD in April 2020, and appreciating to 17.82 as of today. LTM the currency has appreciated 8.6%, but it has depreciated by 6.7% since the end of July, which shows the large volatility in this currency pair.

On this note we will evaluate the outlook for the next 12 months and try to unveil interesting trading opportunities.

Beyond the impact of domestic policy, MXN is highly correlated to the USD and the state of the US economy, mainly due to their incontrovertible trade links (about 80% of Mexican exports go to the US). On this basis, economic factors that influence aggregate demand in the US, as well as credit and financial conditions, have an effect on the Mexican output and the currency level.

Following Fed commentators and market expectations about the probability of a soft landing, we believe that the US will slightly miss the technical recession in 2023, and experience a significant slowdown in output to 1.5% of GDP in 2024. With inflation likely dropping to 2.8% in 2024, according to the World Bank’s WEO, the FED is expected to start its interest rates decline campaign by mid-2024.

This backdrop is relevant because, together with Mexican inflation expectations stabilizing towards the end of this year, would likely cause Banxico to start easing its monetary stance and allow interest rates to decline by Q1 2024, according to Deutsche Bank and BBVA. This would also likely be accompanied by a slight depreciation of the Mexican peso, from its current level.

With a currency depreciating ever so slightly in 2024, we expect the bulk of FX volatility around May/June due to the upcoming presidential elections. As we have seen during previous electoral cycles in LatAm countries, some moderate fiscal expansion could be expected. In fact, the Ministry of Finance estimates that the public deficit in Mexico will reach 4.9% in 2024, the highest since 1990.

A complex outlook with seemingly opposing forces emerging from monetary and fiscal authorities in an electoral year make it for a challenging forecast. As decreasing interest rates would diminish the carry shine, and a deteriorating fiscal performance (debt as % of GDP), would point to a depreciation of MXN. We believe that the peso will trade range-bound around 18-19 MXN/USD, potentially getting closer to the upper bound around the June elections, absent any outsized surprise.

In general terms, MXN is seen as expensive by analysts at different banks, including Deutsche Bank, Commerce Bank, BBVA, Citibanamex and BofA. These outlets expect a limited depreciation in 2024, ranging from 17 to 19.50 USD/MXN.

We believe that trading USD/MXN, particularly in Q2 2024, could bring some positive returns, but we do not expect the currency to exhibit long-lasting trends such as those seen in 2022-2023. Volatility would be the name of the game, which would make trading USD/MXN a very short-term strategy with positive but limited potential.

