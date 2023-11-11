Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Mexican Peso In 2024

Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín profile picture
Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín
96 Followers

Summary

  • Banxico to start easing its monetary stance and allow interest rates to decline by Q1 2024.
  • We expect the bulk of FX volatility around Q2 2024 due to the upcoming presidential elections.
  • Peso to trade range-bound around 18-19 MXN/USD, potentially getting closer to the upper bound around elections.

economy and finance with mexican money

FJZEA/iStock via Getty Images

The Mexican peso (MXN) has experienced significant volatility in the last 5yrs, peaking at 24.98 MXN/USD in April 2020, and appreciating to 17.82 as of today. LTM the currency has appreciated 8.6%, but it has depreciated by 6.7% since the end of

This article was written by

Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín profile picture
Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín
96 Followers
Joaquín is an economist that has an extensive experience in the event-driven space for European and North American equities. His mandate has led him to cover more than 200 announced and pre-event merger deals in 17 countries. He delivers value-added trade recommendations to merger arbitrageurs and hedge fund managers invested in sectors that include pharmaceuticals, transport, manufacturing, oil, renewables, healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, gaming, and others. Joaquín has recently focused on understanding the competition and legal environment that governs European M&A activity, which includes not only local regulators but also supranational and other authorities (European Commission in the EU, HSR in the USA, Mofcom in China, and others). He has also developed LBO models to assess financial performance under private equity ownership. His international experience includes research for the World Bank as well as critical collaboration for the creation of Santander’s GTB multinational desk in London. Joaquín speaks English, Spanish, Portuguese and French and has a solid statistical background. His extensive network includes economics and investment professionals in academia and in leading global financial institutions and investment firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MXN:USD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MXN:USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USD:MXN
--
MXN:USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.