Week Ahead: Softer Price Pressures And Weakness In Retail Sales Vs. USD

Summary

  • Recent dollar gyrations are closely tied to US rates, with the dollar weakening after the FOMC meeting and weak US 30-year bond auction.
  • High-frequency US data next week is expected to show easing price pressures and cooling consumer demand, potentially leading to softer US interest rates and a weaker dollar.
  • China's economic reports may not have much impact on the market, but a rate cut by the PBOC could provide more support to the economy.

The recent dollar gyrations seem tightly linked to US rates. The FOMC meeting and October jobs report saw the two-year Treasury yield drop 17 bp and the dollar was taken broadly lower. Indeed, against several currency pairs, it approached three standard deviations

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.86K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

