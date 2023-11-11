Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks rebounded strongly on Friday, recovering the ground lost in the previous session, as Treasury yields stabilized. Friday's rally came a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell threw cold water on the market, saying higher interest rates might still be needed to tame inflation. But investors jumped back in, reclaiming the notion that U.S. rates have peaked which had sparked the rally in risky assets that had extended through eight straight sessions until Thursday. The tech-heavy index was buoyed by chip stocks amid a report that a Chinese artificial intelligence startup had bought enough of Nvidia's (NVDA) chips before U.S. export curbs kicked in. Friday's snapback was enough to lift the three major market averages for a second consecutive week of gains, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.4% for the week, the S&P 500 advancing 1.3%, and the Dow Jones adding 0.7%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major events, including the October CPI report.

Just four years after it was assigned a $47B valuation, office-sharing company WeWork (OTC:WE) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, marking a big fall from grace for a firm that attracted major investment from the likes of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and JPMorgan (JPM). WeWork listed assets and liabilities of $10B-$50B, while entering into a restructuring support deal with ~92% of its secured noteholders. The company will also "further rationalize its commercial office lease portfolio" as part of the restructuring, which will only impact its U.S. and Canada operations. The downfall of one of the most promising startups of the 2010s is a big lesson for investors, highlighting just how quickly a business environment can change and how "growth at all costs" can be a major risk. To date, WeWork has never posted a quarterly operating profit. (57 comments)

Recreational marijuana is coming to the Buckeye State after Ohio voters approved a ballot measure to legalize adult cannabis use for non-medical purposes. It's a big deal as Ohio is the 24th state to legalize recreational pot, meaning nearly half of all U.S. states now embrace such a stance. Legalization is expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual cannabis tax dollars for Ohio, as well as thousands of new jobs. Note that the statutory question was decided through a voter-approved initiative, instead of a constitutional amendment via the state legislature, meaning lawmakers in Ohio's General Assembly will have the ability to alter, or even repeal, its provisions. Smoking pot in America is more popular than cigarettes (89 comments)

Americans' credit card debt swelled $154B Y/Y to a record $1.08T in Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, notching the largest increase since it began tracking household debt in 1999. Interestingly, millennials saw the most credit card delinquencies. "Credit card balances experienced a large jump, consistent with strong consumer spending and real GDP growth," said Donghoon Lee, economic research advisor, NY Fed. Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman also noted that credit card balances have been increasing faster than any other type of debt amid high inflation and record-high credit card rates. SA analyst Sandeep Rao believes the signs of "credit loading" and "debt stress" are now increasingly apparent. (83 comments)



Hollywood actors inked a tentative agreement with major studios following an unprecedented 118-day strike, allowing media companies to restock their content libraries. Hollywood also took over earnings season this week. Despite some nervousness surrounding the direction of the Mouse House, Disney (DIS) climbed 4% AH on Wednesday after revealing aggressive cost cuts and stronger-than-expected growth in streaming subscriptions, although its advertising revenue declined. The ad meltdown was even more apparent at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which plunged 19% on debt warnings and CEO David Zaslav's comments on the industry's "generational disruption." Even the box office blockbuster Barbie couldn't come to its rescue. (29 comments)

Ransomware attacks are on the rise, posing new challenges to businesses in an age when nearly everything is done online. Another wakeup call this week showed the extent of potential disruptions, with a ransomware attack on one of the world's largest banks interrupting settlements in the U.S. Treasury market. Sources said LockBit, a cyber group with ties to Russia, was behind the ransomware attack on the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China. While the market's overall functioning remained intact, the cyber attack prevented swathes of Treasury transactions from clearing and prompted deals to be rerouted. Lockbit has also been linked to hits on Boeing (BA), while there have been other recent attacks and ransoms paid by Clorox (CLX), Caesars (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM). (4 comments)