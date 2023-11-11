Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 8:26 AM ETThe Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), REAX:CA
The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ravi Jani - Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

Tamir Poleg - Co Founder, Chairman & CEO

Michelle Ressler - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Sharran Srivatsaa - President

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - ROTH MKM

Matthew Filek - William Blair

Matt Erdner - JonesTrading

David Marsh - Singular Research

Wyatt Swanson - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Real Brokerage Third Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Ravi Jani, Vice President of Investor Relations, Financial Planning and Analysis, at The Real Brokerage. Sir, the floor is yours.

Ravi Jani

Thanks, and good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Real Brokerage Conference Call and Webcast for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023. We appreciate everyone joining us today. With me on the call today are Tamir Poleg, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Sharran Srivatsaa, President; and Michelle Ressler, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Real filed its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the third quarter. These documents, along with the accompanying earnings press release, can be found on both SEDAR and EDGAR.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made in this conference call that are not historical facts, including statements about future time periods, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and the risk factors that could cause these differences are detailed in our Canadian continuous disclosure documents and SEC reports. Real disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

With that, I'd like to

