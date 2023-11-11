Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trinity Capital: 13.6% Yield, Healthy Financials, Still A Buy?

Nov. 11, 2023 9:35 AM ET
Summary

  • Trinity Capital's performance has been strong, with a base dividend increase and total returns boosted by supplementals.
  • The BDC's fiscal 2023 third-quarter total investment income grew by 20% year-over-year, driven by a rise in its portfolio yield and a focus on lending to venture-backed companies.
  • Trinity's leverage ratio has decreased and its NAV is growing, but the direction of supplementals will depend on inflation and the Fed.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) went public in the winter of 2021, a period that still captured the zeitgeist of the pandemic. The venture debt-focused business development company would quickly see its common shares hit the economic quagmire of rising inflation, higher interest

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Smarty_Pants
Today, 10:35 AM
Started a position in TRIN during the dip following the Silicon Valley Bank failure. Have been liking what I've seen so far. Distributions up and shares up > 20%.

Future performance will be a balance between growing income and potential credit quality issues. 75 bp drop in interest rates over the next year is mostly wishful thinking IMHO. As long as the US government keeps spending like drunken sailors without regard to ever growing debt levels the chances of a significant reduction in interest rates is not good.

Look at last week's Treasury auction of 30 year notes' poor bid-to-cover ratio and the lower prices (higher rates) which resulted. When the flow of government debt issuance (both new and roll overs) overwhelms the money available to invest, prices paid will drop and rates will rise as a result.
Be A Man
Today, 10:18 AM
Long Trin. Not really concerned with future economic calls as nearly wrong have been wrong.
kedzie114
Today, 10:13 AM
Long TRIN but stopped dripping.
