Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Singapore's Economic Growth Improves In Q3 2023

Nov. 11, 2023 9:35 AM ETEWS
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • Singapore's economic growth in 2023 has slowed compared to 2022, with contracting manufacturing output and exports being a key factor.
  • The service sector is expected to be more resilient, driven by the recovery of international tourism travel in the APAC region.
  • Singapore's GDP growth improved to 0.7% year-over-year in Q3 2023, but the near-term outlook remains constrained by weak demand in export markets.

Business Concept With Stock Market Ticker on Modern Skyscrapers in Singapore

ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Singapore's economic growth momentum in 2023 year-to-date has slowed significantly compared with annual GDP growth of 3.6% in 2022. A key factor driving the weakness of economic growth has been contracting manufacturing output and exports. However, GDP growth momentum

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.93K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWS--
iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.