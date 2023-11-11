Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

6 Metrics Light The Path To Sustainability For Emerging-Market Sovereigns

Nov. 11, 2023 9:45 AM ETVWOB, EBND, PCY, LEMB, FEMB, ELD, EMTL, EMHY, EMLC, JPMB, EMHC
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • Six metrics can effectively assess the sustainability of sovereign issuers in emerging markets.
  • The metrics focus on climate, health, and empowerment, and are aligned with specific UN Sustainable Development Goals.
  • Only about half of all countries pass any single metric, and fewer than 20% of countries globally pass all six metrics.

emerging market

tum3123

By Patrick O'Connell, CFA| Christian DiClementi| Elizabeth Bakarich, CFA

Just six metrics can effectively assess sovereign issuers’ sustainability and provide guidance for both issuers and investors.

From a sustainability perspective, investing in sovereign emerging-market debt can feel messy. Most investors

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.43K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWOB--
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
EBND--
SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
PCY--
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
LEMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
FEMB--
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.