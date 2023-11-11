Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arteris, Inc. (AIP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 10:50 AM ETArteris, Inc. (AIP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erica Mannion - Sapphire Investor Relations

Karel Janac - Chairman, CEO & President

Nicholas Hawkins - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Ramsay - TD Cowen

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities

Kevin Garrigan - WestPark Capital

Mark Lipacis - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Arteris Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please note, this call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. All material contained in the webcast is sole property and copyright of our Arteris, Inc. with all rights reserved. For opening remarks and introductions, I will now turn the call over to Erica Mannion of Sapphire Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Erica Mannion

Thank you, and good afternoon. With me today from Arteris are Charlie Janac, Chief Executive Officer; and Nick Hawkins, Chief Financial Officer. Charlie will begin with a brief review of the business results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Nick will review the financial results for the third quarter followed by the company's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. We will then open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ appear in the press release Arteris issued today and in the documents and reports filed by Arteris from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note, during this call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AIP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.