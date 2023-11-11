Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shaun Usmar - Chief Executive Officer

Sheldon Vanderkooy - Chief Financial Officer

James Dendle - SVP, Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Lawson Winder - BofA Securities

Carrie Maguary - Canaccord Genuity

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Triple Flag Q3 2023 Results Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Shaun Usmar, CEO. Please go ahead.

Shaun Usmar

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Triple Flag's third quarter 2023 results. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Sheldon Vanderkooy and our Senior Vice President of Corporate, James Dendle.

Our business continues its strong performance during the third quarter with sales of 25,629 gold equivalent ounces, resulting in US$37 million of operating cash flow. Our portfolio is performing well with many assets experiencing positive catalysts during the quarter, such as the high gold grade open pit E31 and E31 north deposits at Northparkes continuing to progress down the development track and will start contributing to Triple Flag's GEOs in 2024. Exploration progressing at Cerro Lindo and resource expansion at Buritica.

Additionally, our earlier stage exploration assets continue to advance, highlighted by Hope Bay, [DeLamar], Tamarack and [indiscernible]. In addition, we acquired an additional 2.65% NSR royalty on the producing Star mine in Australia for US$16.6 million, continuing our solid pace of accretive transactions following the Agbaou Royalty acquisition in Q2. Including the Maverix, which we closed earlier this year, this brings the total

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TFPM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TFPM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.