Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iA Financial Corporation, Inc. (IAFNF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

iA Financial Corporation, Inc. (OTCPK:IAFNF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marie-Annick Bonneau - Head of Investor Relations

Denis Ricard - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eric Jobin - Chief Actuary and Chief Financial Officer

Alain Bergeron - Chief Investment Officer

Stephan Bourbonnais - Wealth Management operations

Renee Laflamme - Individual Insurance and Annuities

Pierre Miron - Chief Growth Officer

Sean O'Brien - Group Businesses

Mike Stickney - Chief Growth Officer of U.S. Operation and Co-Head of Acquisitions

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Doug Young - Desjardins

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank

Tom MacKinnon - BMO

Lemar Persaud - Cormark

Paul Holden - CIBC

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to iA Financial Corporation 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on November 8, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Marie-Annick Bonneau. Please go ahead.

Marie-Annick Bonneau

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2023 third quarter conference call. All of our Q3 documents, including press release, slides for this conference call, MD&A and supplementary information package, are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at ia.ca.

This conference call is open to the financial community, the media and the public. I remind you that the question period is reserved for financial analysts. A recording of this call will be available for one week starting this evening. The archived webcast will be available for 90 days, and a transcript will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IAFNF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IAFNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.