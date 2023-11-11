Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (IVFH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 12:42 PM ETInnovative Food Holdings, Inc. (IVFH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:IVFH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ronit Wallerstein - IR

William Bennett - CEO

Brady Smallwood - COO

Richard Tang - CFO

Ronit Wallerstein

Good morning, and welcome to the Innovative Food Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Ronit Wallerstein, and I'll be moderating today's call. With me on today's call for Innovative Food Holdings is Bill Bennett, our CEO; Brady Smallwood, our COO; and Richard Tang, our CFO.

Throughout the conference, we will be presenting both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures including, amongst others, historical and estimated EPS; adjusted EBITDA, which is net income before costs associated with amortization, depreciation, interest and taxes and excluding certain onetime expenses; and adjusted fully diluted EBITDA per share using the weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. These measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appear in today's press release.

I'd like to remind everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amendment concerning future events. Words such as aim, may, could, should, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates, goal and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies and many of which are beyond the company's control.

Actual results, including, without limitation, the results of our company's growth strategies, operational plans as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IVFH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IVFH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.