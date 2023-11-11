Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents at UBS Biopharma 2023 Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 11, 2023 1:01 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) UBS Biopharma 2023 Conference November 8, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrik Jonsson - President, Lilly Immunology

Conference Call Participants

Trung Huynh - UBS

Trung Huynh

Okay. We're at the hour now. My name is Trung Huynh. I'm the U.S. pharma analyst here at UBS. Thank you, everyone, for joining in the room and also online. It's my pleasure today to host Eli Lilly, and we've got Patrik Jonsson, the President of Lilly Immunology. But upon Mike Mason's retirement, he's going to be -- his new title will be President of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity as well as the President of Lilly U.S.A.

So welcome, Patrik.

Patrik Jonsson

Thank you so much, Trung.

Trung Huynh

We've got Lilly on a momentous day today with the approval of Zepbound. So I appreciate there's going to be a lot of interest in diabetes and the obesity space, but I will be touching later in immunology, which is Patrick's current day job at the moment.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Trung Huynh

But I think it'll be wrong if I didn't start off with obesity and the approval today. We see in the press release the price is 20% less than Wegovy so on par with Mounjaro today. It's a surprise to me that you've come in lower than a competitor. You don't often see that. Perhaps why can you -- why did you price at this price point?

Patrik Jonsson

First and foremost, let me say I think it's quite natural to start with questions on obesity today. Having the approval of Zepbound, I think it's a game-changing day for people with obesity and it's definitely a historic day for the efforts that we have been putting into R&D in this space. So the press release came out a couple of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LLY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.