Kao Corporation (KAOCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 1:11 PM ETKao Corporation (KAOCF), KAOOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Kao Corporation (OTCPK:KAOCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Masakazu Negoro - Senior Managing Executive Officer, Responsible, Management Finance

Conference Call Participants

Masakazu Negoro

Hello. I am Negoro. Now, if you have the presentation material on hand, please turn to page seven to begin with. I would like to begin with the highlights of the consolidated financial results.

Net sales was JPY1,125.9 billion, down 0.2%. Excluding forex impact, net sales was down 2.9%. Core operating income was JPY70.8 billion, down 8% from the same period last year, a significant improvement from second quarter cumulative of minus 36%. As a result, the core operating margin was 6.3%. The difference between core operating income and operating income, JPY70.8 billion and JPY50.7 billion, the difference of JPY20.1 billion accounts for the cumulative structural reform expenses up to the third quarter. Net income attributable to the parent company was JPY50.2 billion, a decrease of 13.9% from the same period last year. Basic earnings per share was JPY108.02, down 12.8% year-over-year.

Now, continuing on to page eight, please refer to the third quarter consolidated financial highlights. This is a highlight of the consolidated earnings for the third quarter only. We would like to draw your attention to core operating income here. The second line from the top.

Core operating income was JPY36.6 billion, up JPY13.1 billion year-over-year. Core operating profit margin improved from 5.9% to 9.4%.

Please continue on to page nine. So here, the key points of the financial results. At the second quarter results meeting, I mentioned that we had reached a turning point, and I believe that in the third quarter, we are moving into a growth trajectory, driven by our mainstay Household and Personal Care business.

In particular, the Fabric and Home Care business, a stable

