Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 1:15 PM ETNortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alan Nordstrom - Acting Chief Financial Officer

Jay Miller - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Nortech’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Alan Nordstrom, Acting CFO at Nortech. Alan, you may begin.

Alan Nordstrom

Alright. Thank you, Paul. I’d like to welcome everyone to today’s conference call. Jay will begin today’s call with a review of our operations, recent developments and business outlook.

We now review Nortech’s third quarter 2023 financial results before handing it back over to Jay for his closing comments. Then we’ll open up the call for your questions. Please note that we’re still working through the final steps with our independent auditors, and we will file the Form 10-Q when those steps have been completed.

But before we continue, please note that statements made during this call and Q&A session may be forward-looking regarding expected revenue, earnings, future plans, opportunities and other company expectations. These estimates, plans and other forward-looking statements involve unknown and known risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call. These risks including those that are detailed in our most recent Form 10-Q may be amended or supplemented. The statements made during this conference call are based upon information known by Nortech as of the date and time of this call, and we assume no obligation to update the information in today’s call. You can find Nortech’s complete safe harbor statements in our SEC filings.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to you, Jay, for your opening comments.

Jay Miller

Thank you, Alan, and good afternoon, everyone. We’re

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NSYS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSYS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.