Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Presents at Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium November 8, 2023 3:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Dr. Len Schleifer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Crowe - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Robyn Shelton - Truist Securities

Robyn Shelton

Good morning, everyone. What a delight to have Dr. Len Schleifer here today. I think I've known Len since I was a baby analyst. A really bad one, but much better now. And with them, we also have Ryan Crowe from Investor Relations as well. So thank you so much.

Before we begin, both of us have to disclosures. So here are mine, because this is being webcast. So don't scream anything out, it's going to be transcribed and live. This call is arranged by Truist Securities Research for institutional investors and issuer clients only as defined by FINRA. If you're not an individual investor or issuer, please disconnect this time. For required disclosures, please see our website at truistsecurities.com or equity research library.

So with that, I'll turn it over to you.

Ryan Crowe

Now it's my turn. Thank you, Robyn, for hosting us here at Truist. Great to be here. I'd like to remind you that our remarks made today may include forward-looking statements about Regeneron. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in such statements.

A description of material risks and uncertainties can be found in Regeneron's SEC filings. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Len, do you want us to have a couple of minutes to open, and then...

Robyn Shelton

You want to red disclosure lines?

Dr. Len Schleifer

No. My only disclosure would be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About REGN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on REGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.