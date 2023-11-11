Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 1:24 PM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Brinzey - Investor Relations

Scott Hutton - Chief Executive Officer

Robin Harper Cowie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dustin Scaringe - William Blair

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Biodesix Quarter Three 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Chris Brinzey, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Brinzey

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today for a discussion of Biodesix’ third quarter 2023 business highlights and financial results. Leading the call today will be Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by Robin Harper Cowie, Chief Financial Officer.

After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. An audio recording and webcast replay for today’s conference call will also be available online, as detailed in the press release announcement for this call. Today, we issued a press release announcing our business highlights and financial results for the third quarter 2023. A copy of the release can be found on the investor relations page of the company website.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand and the competitive nature of Biodesix’ industry. Such forward-looking statements and their implications involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements discussed on this call are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BDSX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BDSX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.