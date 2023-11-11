Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 1:45 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rachel White - Vice President, Investor Relations

Raul Villar - Chief Executive Officer

Adam Ante - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Kumar - Goldman Sachs

Bhavin Shah - Deutsche Bank

Terrell Tillman - Truist Securities

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Mark Marcon - Baird

Arti Vula - JPMorgan

Steve Enders - Citi

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Kevin McVeigh - UBS

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Paycor’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rachel White, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rachel White

Good afternoon and welcome to Paycor’s earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30. On the call with me today are Raul Villar, Jr., Paycor’s Chief Executive Officer; and Adam Ante, Paycor’s Chief Financial Officer.

Our financial results can be found in our press release issued today, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Today’s call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website following the conclusion of the call.

Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our financial results, products, customer demand, operations and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are based on management’s current expectations as of today and may not be updated in the future. Therefore, these statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We also will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures and key

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PYCR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYCR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.