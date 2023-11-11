Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 1:45 PM ETGreenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH), GTMS:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.06K Followers

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

William Leonard - President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Willett - Interim Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

David Martin - Bloom Burton & Co.

Benjamin Haynor - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Welcome to the Greenbrook TMS Inc. FY 2023 Q3 Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded today and is also being webcast on the company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com under the Investors section, Events.

[Operator Instructions] Analysts and investors are reminded that any additional questions can be directed to the company at investorrelations@greenbrooktms.com. This call contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the company based on currently available information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which are available on SEDAR, EDGAR and the company's website.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement unless required by law.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook TMS; and Peter Willett, Interim Financial Officer. Go ahead please, Mr. Leonard.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GBNH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBNH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.