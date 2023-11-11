Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Presents at Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium (Transcript)

Nov. 11, 2023 3:33 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium November 9, 2023 12:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Aamir Malik - Executive Vice President and Chief Business Innovation Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Robyn Karnauskas

Good afternoon. Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Robyn Karnauskas, one of the biotech analysts at Truist. I'm so excited to have for a keynote this afternoon from Pfizer, Aamir Malik, the Chief Business Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President. So thank you very much for taking the time and doing this talk instead of doing more important things. I really appreciate it.

Aamir Malik

It's nice to be with you. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Robyn Karnauskas

So I guess the first question is, given your role as the Chief Business Innovation Officer, how do you see Pfizer's approach to innovation compared to other pharma companies? And how does Pfizer think about this differently?

Aamir Malik

So I joined Pfizer just a little over 2 years ago. And in my prior life to that, I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with the companies, including a lot of different pharmaceutical companies.

And I think there's a lot of things that are very unique about Pfizer. But if I was to call out one thing that I do think that we do very differently and that we do well is that we connect a very clear purpose to very specific actions.

So when Albert Bourla became our CEO in 2019, he set out an overall purpose, which was, in many ways, sort of a 3-year guide for where the organization was going to go in a strategy roadmap. We achieved all the goals against that road map and then I think this year we laid out what our purpose blueprint for the

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rockjcp
Today, 4:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (8.11K)
Looking forward to Seagan close!
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.