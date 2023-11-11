Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 3:42 PM ETTreace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Julie Dewey - Chief Communications & Investor Relations Officer

John Treace - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hair - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Lilia-Celine Lozada - JPMorgan

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Rick Wise - Stifel

Andrew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

George Sellers - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Treace Medical Concepts Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Julie Dewey. Please go ahead.

Julie Dewey

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We appreciate you joining us. I'm Julie Dewey, Treace's Chief Communications and IR Officer. With me today are John Treace, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Hair, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, John and Mark will offer commentary on our commercial activity and review our third quarter financial results released after the close of market today, after which we'll host a question-and-answer session. The press release and supplemental materials can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.treace.com. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Investors section of our website.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that it is our intent that all forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events and market trends, as well as our estimated results or performance, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current estimates and various

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TMCI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMCI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.