Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altus Group Limited (ASGTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 3:53 PM ETAltus Group Limited (ASGTF), AIF:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

Altus Group Limited (OTCPK:ASGTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Camilla Bartosiewicz - Chief Communication Officer

Jim Hannon - Chief Executive Officer

Pawan Chhabra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Chan - TD Cowen

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Richard Tse - National Bank Financial

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Scott Fletcher - CIBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Sheryl, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Altus Group Q3 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Camilla Bartosiewicz. Please go ahead.

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Altus Group's Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for the period ended September 30, 2023. The news release announcing our results was issued after market close this afternoon and is posted on our website and SEDAR profile, along with our MD&A and interim financial statements. A presentation to accompany our prepared remarks has also been posted to our website under the Investor Relations section. Joining us today are CEO, Jim Hannon; and our CFO, Pawan Chhabra. We'll start with some prepared remarks, and then we'll move right into the Q&A session.

If we miss any questions, please contact me directly by e-mail. Some of our remarks today on this call may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties, are detailed in our forward-looking statements disclaimer in today's materials.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ASGTF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ASGTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.