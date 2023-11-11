Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 3:59 PM ETPerimeter Solutions, SA (PRM)
Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Seth Barker - Head, Investor Relations

Haitham Khouri - Chief Executive Officer

Chuck Kropp - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian DiRubbio - Baird

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Perimeter Solutions Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Seth Barker, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Seth Barker

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Perimeter Solutions' Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Speaking on today's call are Haitham Khouri, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Kropp, Chief Financial Officer.

We want to remind anyone who may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, November 9, 2023, and these statements have not been nor will they be updated subsequent to today's call. Also, today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate, and our actual results may materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call. Please review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results.

The company would also like to advise you that during the call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can be found in our earnings press release and presentation, both of which will be available on our website and on the SEC's website.

With that, I will turn the call over

