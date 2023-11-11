Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCPK:TELDF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Kern - Director, IR

Markus Haas - CEO

Markus Rolle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Ulrich Rathe - Societe Generale

Joshua Mills - BNB Paribas Exane

Stéphane Beyazian - ODDO BHF

Operator

Welcome, and thank you for joining the Telefónica Deutschland Q3 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would not like to turn the conference over to Christian Kern, please go ahead.

Christian Kern

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. On behalf of our management team, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Q3 ‘23 Results Call of Telefónica Deutschland.

Before proceeding with the management presentation, we would like to inform you that the financial information contained in this document has been prepared under IFRS. As usual, this presentation may contain announcements that constitute forward-looking statements, which are no guarantees for future business performance and involve risks as well as uncertainties. Also, certain results may materially differ from those in these forward-looking statements due to several factors. We invite you to read the full disclaimer on the first slide of this presentation. Finally, the presentation is also available on our IR website.

With me today are Telefónica Deutschland’s CEO, Markus Haas; and CFO, Markus Rolle, who will take you through the presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Markus, without any further ado, over to you now.

Markus Haas

Thank you, Christian. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side and warm welcome to our Q3 2023 results call. And thank you for taking the time to join us.

Today, we are delighted to report another strong set of results and we are fully on track for the half

