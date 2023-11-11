Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 5:00 PM ETInnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Kubota - Director, IR

Patrick Blair - President and CEO

Benjamin Adams - CFO

Dr. Rich Feifer - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Madeline Mollman - William Blair

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to InnovAge First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ryan Kubota, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Kubota

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining the InnovAge fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call.

With me today is Patrick Blair, President and CEO; Benjamin Adams, CFO; Dr. Rich Feifer, our Chief Medical Officer, will also be joining the Q&A portion of the call. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our quarterly results. You may access the release on our company website, innovate.com. For those listening to the rebroadcast of this call, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and have not been updated subsequent to this call.

During our call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings release, which is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. We will also be making forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future growth prospects, Florida de novo centers, potential acquisitions, our payer capabilities and clinical value initiatives, the status of current and future regulatory actions and other expectations.

Listeners are cautioned that all of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INNV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INNV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.