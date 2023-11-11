Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aura Minerals Inc. (ORAAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 5:03 PM ETAura Minerals Inc. (ORAAF), ORA:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCQX:ORAAF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodrigo Barbosa - President and CEO

Joao Cardoso - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Caio Greiner - BTG Pactual

Roman Rossi - Canaccord Genuity

Rabi Nizami - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Aura's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. This conference is being recorded, and the replay will be available at the company's website at auraminerals.com. The presentation will also be available for download. This call is also available in Portuguese. To access you can press the globe icon on the lower right side of your Zoom screen and then choose to enter the Portuguese room. After that select mute original audio.

We would like to inform that all attendees will only be listening to the conference during the presentation, and then we will start the question-and-answer section, when further instructions will be provided. Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that any statements that may be made during this conference call regarding the company's business prospects, operational and financial projections and goals are the beliefs and assumptions of Aura Executive Board and the current information available to the company. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should be aware of events related to the macroeconomic scenario, the industry and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the respect to forward-looking statements.

Present at this conference, we have Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO; and Joao Cardoso, the CFO. Now I'll turn the conference over to Rodrigo Barbosa. You may begin your conference.

Rodrigo Barbosa

Good morning, all, and thank you for being here with us. We're going to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ORAAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORAAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.