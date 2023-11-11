Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 5:05 PM ETCharge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Denson - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Leah Schweller - Chief Financial Officer

Christine Cannella - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Charge Enterprises Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast. I am Matthew, I’ll be the operator for today’s webcast. Today’s webcast is being broadcast over the Internet and is also recorded for playback purposes. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a previously solicited question-and-answer session.

For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn today’s webcast over to Vice President, Investor Relations with Charge Enterprises, Christine Cannella. Please go ahead, Miss. Cannella.

Christine Cannella

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone. I’m Christine Cannella, Vice President of Investor Relations with Charge Enterprises. Welcome to Charge Enterprises Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast. You will find our press release and our 10-Q, along with a copy of today’s slide presentation on the Investors section of our website at www.charge.enterprises.

If you are following along today with our earnings presentation, please turn to Slide 2. Joining me for today’s discussion are Craig Denson, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and Leah Schweller, Chief Financial Officer. Craig will give a review of our key business highlights from the quarter. Leah will then walk you through a review of our financial performance, and then we will answer your questions. We are conducting a moderated Q&A session answering questions previously submitted. We thank you for your questions.

Moving on to Slide 3. We would like to remind you that much of the information we will be speaking to you about today, including the answers we give in response to questions, may include forward-looking statements within the provisions of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CRGE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRGE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.