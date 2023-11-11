Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZRIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 5:09 PM ETPizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZRIF), PZA:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:PZRIF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christine D’Sylva - CFO

Paul Goddard - CEO

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s Earnings call for the Third Quarter of 2023. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Christine D’Sylva, CFO. Please go ahead.

Christine D’Sylva

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s earnings call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Joining me on the call today is Pizza Pizza Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goddard.

Just a quick note, our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks relating to future events. Actual events may differ materially from the projections discussed today. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language in our earnings press release and the risk factors included in our annual information form. Please refer to our earnings press release and the MD&A in the Investor Relations section of our website for a reconciliation and other disclosures related to non-IFRS financial measures mentioned on this call.

As a reminder, analysts are welcome to ask questions after the prepared remarks. Portfolio managers, media and shareholders can contact us after the call. I would now like to turn the call over to Paul to provide a business update.

Paul Goddard

Thank you, Christine, and welcome, everyone, to Pizza Pizza's Third Quarter Investor Conference Call. Today, I will discuss our third quarter results, and then Christine will summarize our key financial highlights before the Q&A at the end.

We are very excited to announce our 10th consecutive quarter of positive sales, with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PZRIF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PZRIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.