Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited: Dead Money At Best - Time To Move On (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 12, 2023 8:30 AM ETSea Limited (SE)AMZN, BDNCE11 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sea Limited's upcoming earnings conference will scrutinize how the company intends to fend off TikTok's significant competitive threat.
  • Analysts will also assess Shopee's Singles' Day sales momentum as Southeast Asia's growth continues to slow.
  • Notwithstanding the recent respite as TikTok's ambitions stalled in Indonesia, the battle is still ongoing in other markets. Shopee could find it increasingly challenging to fend off TikTok's threat.
  • SE is still valued at a premium, notwithstanding its spectacular collapse. However, investors likely aren't keen on unsustainable spending as the "free" money era is over.
  • I argue why savvy investors must know when it's time to fold, as TikTok's threat is likely here to stay. SE could be dead money at best for a long time.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

TikTok's Threat Not Fully Extinguished

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to report its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release on November 14. Keen investors should recall the "historic tumble" following the company's stunning FQ2 release

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.43K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

RosesHaveThorns profile picture
RosesHaveThorns
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group
Comments (36)
The concept of #deadmoney is flawed. Many investments go through cycles of growth and consolidation. Short-term stagnation could be part of a larger trend or growth phase.
Labeling an investment as "dead money" overlooks the benefits of diversification.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.96K)
As much as I enjoy reading your articles, you had me at the Headline on this one!
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.16K)
@ndardick Lol!!! Once a while I guess!
P
Pradiyie
Today, 9:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.16K)
SE is a buy before Earnings and was a buy for the past 2 months.The company valuation will correct to 50 Billion soon.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.16K)
@Pradiyie I hope you are right, I don't have anything against you making money.
M
MikeKorea
Today, 8:53 AM
Premium
Comments (3.2K)
Kudos on re-examining your previous recommendation. Too few SA authors are willing to do that.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.16K)
@MikeKorea Thanks! I always try to be objective
ottawacalling profile picture
ottawacalling
Today, 8:47 AM
Premium
Comments (40)
Can you disclose if you have shorted SE stock?
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.16K)
@ottawacalling I'm not, all disclosures were highlighted.
BeatingTheJoneses profile picture
BeatingTheJoneses
Today, 8:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.79K)
@JR Research I’m getting concerned with your lack of patience and poorly timed calls. You’re going to find yourself changing calls at/near the bottom. Valuation wasn’t even discussed with your projections although said they’re at a premium valuation. Your argument purely based on a large competitor. This is showing laziness in your analysis. Shopee has demonstrated the ability to fend off much larger, well-capitalized competitors before. You’re forgetting SeaMoney that provides a competitive advantage as well as many Singaporeans (20-30%) having an unfavorable view of China. Personally, I think they should sell Garena and focus on e-commerce and fintech.

#InForrestLiWeTrust. Long $SE
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:28 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.16K)
@BeatingTheJoneses Valuation is covered in the article. Shopee fended off Lazada because back then Alibaba was focused on China. Also, Shopee's market share gains were built on burning cash, which is no longer possible anymore. Also, TikTok wasn't a major competitor then. TikTok is trying to do what Shopee did to Lazada, but with a very profitable and well-resourced parent company that's determined to succeed. I'm not so sure the same could be said about Lazada back then.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.