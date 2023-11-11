Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2020 Bulkers Ltd. (TTBKF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 5:22 PM ET2020 Bulkers Ltd. (TTBKF)
2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCPK:TTBKF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Magnus Halvorsen - Chairman

Vidar Hasund - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bendik Nyttingnes - Clarksons Securities

Jørgen Lian - DNB

Magnus Halvorsen

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the third quarter earnings conference call for 2020 Bulkers. As usual, I'm joined here today by our Chief Financial Officer, Vidar Hasund. Before we start the presentation, I'd like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking matters. These assumptions are based on the company's current views with regard to future events and inherently subject to risks and assumptions with uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially. And with that, I will start with some of the highlights for the quarter. In the third quarter, we generated a net profit of $5.2 million. This figure includes $1.9 million, which is the estimated final insurance settlement for the Bulk Shenzhen collision we had back in August 2021. And with these results, we safely maintain our unbroken track record of being profitable every quarter since we got our first vessel in operation.

We, again, continued to outperform the Capesize Index. We achieved time charter equivalent earnings of $21,000 per day gross. This compares to the Baltic Capesize Index, which was around $13,400 per day during the quarter. For the month of July through September, we did make total cash distributions of $0.12 per share. And today, we have announced another one for the month of October of $0.20 per share, which interestingly represents 2.25% of the current market cap for 1 month's earnings.

And with that, I will leave it over to Vidar.

Vidar Hasund

Thank you, Magnus. 2020 Bulkers reports a net profit of $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Operating profit was $8.2 million, and EBITDA was $11.1 million for

Comments

