Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Yurcisin - CEO

Sergio Cervantes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.'s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Hosting today's call are Grove's CEO, Jeff Yurcisin; and CFO, Sergio Cervantes. Before they begin their prepared remarks, I will review the forward-looking statements, safe harbor. Some of the statements made today about future prospects, financial results, business strategies, industry trends and Grove's ability to successfully respond to business risks may be considered forward-looking.

Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. All of these statements are based on Grove's view of the world and their business as they see it today. As described in the SEC filings, the underlying facts and assumptions for these statements can change as the world and their business changes. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed on their most recent filings with the SEC, which are available on Grove's Investor Relations website at investors.grove.co.

During today's call, they will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP items to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the earnings release, which is also available on our Investor Relations website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Yurcisin to begin.

Jeff Yurcisin

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. I want to start this call by saying how honored and excited I am to be joining Grove as CEO. I'd like to thank my predecessor and our Executive Chairman of the Board

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GROV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GROV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.