Another Way To Spell R.I.S.K. Is TQQQ

Summary

  • Consider selling/shorting the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF as a trading vehicle for overextended Big Tech names.
  • My bearish view on Big Tech is based on high valuations in a slowing economic growth, elevated interest rate environment.
  • The business earnings yield on investment to short-term Treasury rate spread suggests similarities to previous market peaks and recessions.
  • TQQQ's 3x leverage means large price declines are mathematically hard to recover, given compounding issues, futures contract premium decay, and management expenses.
My regular readers know I have put out a slew of negative to bearish takes since summertime on the leading Big Tech names of Google/Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) here, Microsoft (MSFT) here

Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 37 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of April 2023, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside. "Volume Breakout Report" articles discuss positive trend changes backed by strong price and volume trading action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward-looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

e
eager1
Yesterday, 7:22 PM
Comments (475)
Crazy to think you know the market is going to crash.
Especially after all the FED rate hikes coming to a end.
This is usually the time when the FED stops hiking and the "safe" money on the sidelines comes back into the market.

Summary: Nobody knows which way the market will go but we are at the time in the FED cycle when the rate hikes usually end.
v
vexed_weasel
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Premium
Comments (216)
@eager1
"we are at the time in the FED cycle when the rate hikes usually end."
According to the 'Fed watch tool' (www.cmegroup.com/...) that will be ~ March next year
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.93K)
@eager1 Most of the 2008-09 market decline came AFTER the Fed started lowering rates. If a deep recession is approaching, imploding corporate earnings and the liquidation of assets to raise cash to pay bills is next.
m
mikeb12414
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (21)
I love how everyone talks about how overvalued mega cap tech is overvalued, people forget these stocks were down 40 to 50% last year and they have made those losses back and then done so maybe they are now fairly valued with maybe a couple still undervalued. One thing most people should always take period. Tech drives the world and will continue to drive the future the world evolves around technology and the world is what it is and will continue to be. If we get a big drop like the author claims is coming back the freaking truck up
m
mrkfgs
Yesterday, 7:10 PM
Premium
Comments (209)
If you sell TQQQ now, you’ll miss the extended rally into the end of the year.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Yesterday, 7:06 PM
Premium
Comments (2.09K)
TQQQ is up about 138% year to date. Interest rates will start to fall in first half of next year which will cause trillions of dollars of money market money to flow back into the stock market. People will want to invest in mega caps which have huge moats, cash stockpiles. TQQQ will skyrocket 150% next year.
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Yesterday, 7:45 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.93K)
@Big Red Income Farmer The Fed is saying they will not lower rates until something breaks in the economy. Even flat rates for another 3-6 months will be devastating to borrowers, including businesses, consumers and Uncle Sam. When something breaks, TQQQ will lead on the downside.
S
SOXLTQQQ
Yesterday, 6:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (798)
40.77 USD +40.34 (9,381.40%)all time
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Yesterday, 7:16 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.93K)
@SOXLTQQQ Then a -90% drop =+848% return from inception. Still not bad if you held it for 13-14 years. Something like +18.5% compounded annually (if a crash is next).
S
SOXLTQQQ
Yesterday, 6:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (798)
40.77 USD +28.36 (228.53%)past 5 years
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Yesterday, 7:14 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.93K)
@SOXLTQQQ Then a -90% price form today equals -66% return over 5 years (or 6 or 7 years, depending on the approaching selloff).
