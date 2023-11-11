Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kura Sushi's Recent Stock Decline Presents An Opportunity

Nov. 11, 2023 7:20 PM ETKura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Kura Sushi's stock has dropped by 10% following its Q4 earnings report, contributing to a 50% decline since July.
  • Pessimistic sentiment in the restaurant industry is impacting the valuations of high-growth restaurant companies.
  • Kura Sushi maintains a strong restaurant-level profit margin and has room for growth in the US Japanese restaurant market.

Salmon sushi by wooden chopsticks

xxwp/iStock via Getty Images

Kura Sushi's Earnings and Stock Reaction

Kura Sushi (NASDAQ:KRUS) recently shared its fourth-quarter earnings on November 9th. Following this report, their stock took a bit of a hit, dropping by 10%. This isn't a new trend though; since reaching

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.09K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KRUS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.