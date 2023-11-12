Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Horizon Technology Finance: 11% Yield, Q3 '23 Update, NII Up 56%

Nov. 12, 2023 9:15 AM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)3 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This update article details Q3 '23 earnings, changes in valuations, and health of HRZN's underlying companies.
  • Net Investment Income was up 56% in Q3 2023, due to rising interest rates.
  • Mgt. declared a $.05 supplemental dividend, and the regular monthly $.11 dividend.
Futuristic central processor unit. Powerful Quantum CPU on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Is there a stock universe where Tech and Life Sciences, which are traditionally low dividend payers, intersect with high dividend stocks?

As it happens, yes there is, in the form of a Business Development Company, a BDC, known as Horizon Technology Finance (

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks
Double Dividend Stocks
38.47K Followers
Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Coffee_&_Dividends profile picture
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (93)
New to this space and Horizon, have a starter position of 100 shares, will continue to add on the drops. Appreciate the thoughts in this article!
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:19 AM
Premium
Comments (11.42K)
Hrzn is a middle of the road Bdc and it's claim to fame and significant catalyst for its historical premium is that its a monthly pay dividend.
Period end of story
113467
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (348)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Thanks for that imfo.
