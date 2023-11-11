Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 12
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
12/7
|
1/1
|
1.25
|
1.4
|
12.00%
|
2.45%
|
48
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
11/24
|
12/18
|
0.7
|
0.72
|
2.86%
|
1.77%
|
20
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
11/15
|
11/24
|
0.284
|
0.2897
|
2.01%
|
2.85%
|
31
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
11/24
|
12/11
|
0.74
|
0.805
|
8.78%
|
2.89%
|
40
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
12/7
|
12/29
|
0.91
|
0.95
|
4.40%
|
1.62%
|
52
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
11/22
|
12/8
|
0.945
|
0.955
|
1.06%
|
5.86%
|
12
|
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.
|
11/30
|
12/15
|
0.15
|
0.155
|
3.33%
|
3.68%
|
32
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
11/16
|
12/11
|
0.52
|
0.525
|
0.96%
|
2.43%
|
67
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
12/28
|
1/12
|
0.34
|
0.345
|
1.47%
|
6.31%
|
9
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
12/14
|
12/29
|
0.45
|
0.48
|
6.67%
|
4.37%
|
12
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
12/12
|
1/3
|
0.2625
|
0.2756
|
4.99%
|
3.99%
|
14
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
12/1
|
12/29
|
0.85
|
0.9
|
5.88%
|
2.15%
|
61
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
11/22
|
12/15
|
0.26
|
0.27
|
3.85%
|
3.40%
|
8
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
11/30
|
12/15
|
0.26
|
0.28
|
7.69%
|
1.31%
|
9
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
11/29
|
12/29
|
0.19
|
0.2
|
5.26%
|
1.09%
|
11
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
1/8
|
1/23
|
0.6825
|
0.75
|
9.89%
|
0.58%
|
31
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
12/7
|
1/2
|
0.36
|
0.37
|
2.78%
|
5.00%
|
48
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Nov 13 (Ex-Div 11/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
12/6
|
0.45
|
72.5
|
2.48%
|
48
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
12/1
|
0.42
|
81.48
|
2.06%
|
41
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
12/15
|
0.29
|
116
|
1.00%
|
11
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
11/29
|
0.28
|
65.13
|
1.72%
|
12
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
11/30
|
0.35
|
162.19
|
0.86%
|
14
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
12/1
|
0.6775
|
53.88
|
5.03%
|
13
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
12/1
|
0.43
|
77.5
|
2.22%
|
69
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
12/4
|
0.47
|
126
|
1.49%
|
12
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
11/30
|
0.55
|
70.2
|
3.13%
|
19
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
12/1
|
0.2725
|
89.72
|
1.21%
|
27
|
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CNOB)
|
12/1
|
0.17
|
17.71
|
3.84%
|
5
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
12/1
|
0.85
|
268.52
|
1.27%
|
47
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
12/15
|
1.35
|
533.48
|
1.01%
|
41
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
12/15
|
0.81
|
89.35
|
3.63%
|
49
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
12/13
|
4.26
|
767.27
|
2.22%
|
9
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
11/30
|
0.35
|
109.17
|
1.28%
|
8
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
11/30
|
0.08
|
24.49
|
1.31%
|
10
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
12/8
|
0.18
|
30.66
|
2.35%
|
51
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
12/6
|
0.18
|
20.77
|
3.47%
|
13
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
12/1
|
1.45
|
534.25
|
1.09%
|
14
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
12/1
|
0.29
|
43.89
|
2.64%
|
18
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
11/29
|
0.21
|
18.93
|
4.44%
|
19
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
12/8
|
1.13
|
597.71
|
0.76%
|
9
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
12/10
|
0.47
|
160.28
|
1.17%
|
52
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBK)
|
11/30
|
0.15
|
31.16
|
1.93%
|
5
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
12/1
|
0.65
|
60.33
|
4.31%
|
10
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
12/8
|
0.4375
|
77.64
|
2.25%
|
10
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
12/1
|
0.35
|
102.07
|
1.37%
|
10
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
11/30
|
0.21
|
42.16
|
1.99%
|
11
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
12/1
|
0.62
|
57.76
|
4.29%
|
16
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
12/10
|
1.1
|
108.33
|
4.06%
|
56
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
12/15
|
0.32
|
63.43
|
2.02%
|
13
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
12/11
|
0.95
|
103.75
|
3.66%
|
41
Tuesday Nov 14 (Ex-Div 11/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
11/24
|
0.2897
|
40.69
|
2.85%
|
31
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
12/15
|
0.28
|
25.55
|
4.38%
|
20
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
11/30
|
0.2
|
26.97
|
2.97%
|
7
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
11/24
|
0.84
|
157.71
|
2.13%
|
6
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
11/27
|
0.25
|
187.68
|
0.53%
|
11
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
11/30
|
0.02483
|
10.73
|
2.78%
|
9
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
11/30
|
0.11
|
21.63
|
2.03%
|
6
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
11/30
|
0.14
|
48.55
|
1.15%
|
13
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
11/30
|
0.35
|
122.92
|
1.14%
|
21
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
12/1
|
0.325
|
61.68
|
2.11%
|
51
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
12/14
|
0.75
|
369.67
|
0.81%
|
22
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
12/8
|
0.13
|
106.12
|
0.49%
|
11
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
12/15
|
0.49
|
130.92
|
1.50%
|
30
Wednesday Nov 15 (Ex-Div 11/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
11/30
|
0.43
|
13.06
|
13.17%
|
12
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
11/30
|
0.45
|
29.53
|
6.10%
|
12
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
12/8
|
2.13
|
267.31
|
3.19%
|
13
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
12/15
|
0.46
|
33.46
|
5.50%
|
21
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
12/1
|
0.625
|
49.14
|
5.09%
|
52
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
12/1
|
0.075
|
36.38
|
0.82%
|
9
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
12/11
|
1.51
|
142.95
|
4.23%
|
36
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
12/18
|
1.025
|
88.27
|
4.64%
|
19
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
12/11
|
0.525
|
86.5
|
2.43%
|
67
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
12/8
|
0.38
|
49.82
|
3.05%
|
9
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
12/15
|
0.28
|
27.68
|
4.05%
|
13
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
12/15
|
1.192
|
191.48
|
2.49%
|
14
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
12/1
|
0.16
|
60.46
|
1.06%
|
19
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
12/1
|
1.14
|
182.17
|
2.50%
|
22
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
12/1
|
0.46
|
52.62
|
3.50%
|
14
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
12/12
|
1.5
|
92.81
|
6.46%
|
65
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
11/24
|
0.3
|
22.5
|
5.33%
|
8
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
12/8
|
1.05
|
104.92
|
4.00%
|
6
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
12/1
|
1.05
|
113.44
|
3.70%
|
12
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
12/1
|
1
|
267.21
|
1.50%
|
13
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
12/8
|
0.605
|
255.75
|
0.95%
|
45
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
12/1
|
1.06
|
108.74
|
3.90%
|
26
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
12/1
|
0.59
|
126.65
|
1.86%
|
10
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
12/15
|
1.75
|
109.79
|
6.38%
|
12
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
12/8
|
0.22
|
210.94
|
0.42%
|
7
Thursday Nov 16 (Ex-Div 11/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
11/30
|
0.08
|
14.51
|
6.62%
|
11
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
12/1
|
0.32
|
37.97
|
3.37%
|
12
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
11/27
|
0.72
|
101.52
|
1.42%
|
10
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
11/30
|
0.0464
|
13.83
|
4.03%
|
9
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
12/15
|
0.71
|
103.49
|
2.74%
|
19
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
12/6
|
0.7
|
68.1
|
4.11%
|
23
Friday Nov 17 (Ex-Div 11/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
12/12
|
0.23
|
76.6
|
1.20%
|
8
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
11/28
|
0.3
|
122.7
|
0.98%
|
10
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
12/5
|
1.19
|
147.25
|
3.23%
|
61
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
12/12
|
0.65
|
205.51
|
1.27%
|
14
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
12/14
|
1.25
|
92.03
|
5.43%
|
15
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
12/11
|
1.86
|
270.04
|
2.76%
|
14
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
12/21
|
0.52
|
199.32
|
1.04%
|
19
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
12/12
|
0.68
|
90.03
|
3.02%
|
10
|
Westlake Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
12/6
|
0.5
|
121.98
|
1.64%
|
20
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
12/19
|
0.33
|
98.46
|
1.34%
|
13
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
11/16
|
0.24
|
0.5%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
11/15
|
1.48
|
4.5%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
11/15
|
0.51
|
2.2%
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
11/15
|
1.29
|
1.6%
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
11/14
|
0.247
|
5.2%
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
11/15
|
0.1659
|
4.2%
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
11/15
|
0.3
|
4.7%
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
11/17
|
1.35
|
1.6%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
11/15
|
0.615
|
0.7%
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
11/15
|
0.32
|
1.8%
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
11/15
|
0.27
|
6.1%
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
11/16
|
0.41
|
1.3%
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
11/16
|
0.28
|
1.4%
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
11/15
|
0.13
|
0.7%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
11/14
|
0.23
|
5.2%
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
11/20
|
0.2
|
3.1%
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
11/15
|
0.43
|
0.6%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
11/20
|
1.3
|
2.2%
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
11/16
|
0.67
|
4.8%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
11/15
|
0.48
|
2.5%
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
11/17
|
1.02
|
0.7%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
11/14
|
0.775
|
5.5%
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
11/17
|
0.26
|
2.1%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
11/15
|
0.17
|
4.7%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
11/15
|
0.1525
|
4.7%
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
11/14
|
0.5
|
7.7%
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
11/15
|
0.48
|
3.4%
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
11/16
|
0.2275
|
2.8%
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
11/17
|
0.125
|
4.0%
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
11/16
|
0.225
|
1.0%
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
11/16
|
0.47
|
8.1%
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
11/20
|
0.25
|
3.6%
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
11/20
|
0.2
|
2.2%
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
11/14
|
0.6175
|
8.3%
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
11/15
|
0.22
|
5.3%
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
11/15
|
0.275
|
3.4%
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
11/16
|
0.38
|
4.2%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|
(KALU)
|
11/15
|
0.77
|
5.5%
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
11/15
|
0.2825
|
6.9%
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
11/17
|
0.5
|
0.8%
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
11/16
|
0.145
|
5.0%
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
11/15
|
0.4525
|
3.7%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
11/15
|
0.235
|
7.0%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
11/15
|
0.71
|
1.4%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
11/15
|
0.85
|
4.5%
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc.
|
(MWA)
|
11/20
|
0.064
|
2.0%
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
11/14
|
0.8675
|
14.7%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
11/20
|
0.25
|
4.0%
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
11/15
|
0.565
|
5.9%
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
11/20
|
1.35
|
2.7%
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
11/15
|
0.4875
|
5.4%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
11/15
|
0.256
|
6.1%
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
11/14
|
0.2
|
3.7%
|
PCB Bancorp
|
(PCB)
|
11/17
|
0.18
|
4.7%
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
11/20
|
0.39
|
5.5%
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
11/17
|
0.31
|
6.7%
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
11/15
|
0.9407
|
2.5%
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
11/15
|
0.34
|
6.5%
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
11/15
|
0.34
|
2.9%
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
11/17
|
0.52
|
3.0%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
11/15
|
0.1225
|
4.3%
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
11/17
|
0.89
|
1.5%
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
11/15
|
0.6
|
4.7%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
11/14
|
1.3
|
3.5%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
11/17
|
0.365
|
3.4%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
11/17
|
0.44
|
3.7%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
11/17
|
0.15
|
1.7%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
11/15
|
0.2
|
0.2%
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
11/16
|
0.41
|
5.0%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
Justin Law has a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and has earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. He applies his knowledge to deep value and dividend paying stocks.Justin is a contributor to the investing group Learn more .
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, JNJ, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments