Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 12

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 12/7 1/1 1.25 1.4 12.00% 2.45% 48 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 11/24 12/18 0.7 0.72 2.86% 1.77% 20 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 11/15 11/24 0.284 0.2897 2.01% 2.85% 31 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 11/24 12/11 0.74 0.805 8.78% 2.89% 40 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 12/7 12/29 0.91 0.95 4.40% 1.62% 52 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 11/22 12/8 0.945 0.955 1.06% 5.86% 12 Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQX:CPKF) 11/30 12/15 0.15 0.155 3.33% 3.68% 32 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 11/16 12/11 0.52 0.525 0.96% 2.43% 67 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 12/28 1/12 0.34 0.345 1.47% 6.31% 9 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 12/14 12/29 0.45 0.48 6.67% 4.37% 12 HP Inc. (HPQ) 12/12 1/3 0.2625 0.2756 4.99% 3.99% 14 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 12/1 12/29 0.85 0.9 5.88% 2.15% 61 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 11/22 12/15 0.26 0.27 3.85% 3.40% 8 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 11/30 12/15 0.26 0.28 7.69% 1.31% 9 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 11/29 12/29 0.19 0.2 5.26% 1.09% 11 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 1/8 1/23 0.6825 0.75 9.89% 0.58% 31 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 12/7 1/2 0.36 0.37 2.78% 5.00% 48 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 13 (Ex-Div 11/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 12/6 0.45 72.5 2.48% 48 Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 12/1 0.42 81.48 2.06% 41 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 12/15 0.29 116 1.00% 11 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 11/29 0.28 65.13 1.72% 12 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 11/30 0.35 162.19 0.86% 14 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 12/1 0.6775 53.88 5.03% 13 American States Water Company (AWR) 12/1 0.43 77.5 2.22% 69 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 12/4 0.47 126 1.49% 12 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 11/30 0.55 70.2 3.13% 19 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 12/1 0.2725 89.72 1.21% 27 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) 12/1 0.17 17.71 3.84% 5 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 12/1 0.85 268.52 1.27% 47 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 12/15 1.35 533.48 1.01% 41 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 12/15 0.81 89.35 3.63% 49 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 12/13 4.26 767.27 2.22% 9 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 11/30 0.35 109.17 1.28% 8 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 11/30 0.08 24.49 1.31% 10 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/8 0.18 30.66 2.35% 51 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 12/6 0.18 20.77 3.47% 13 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 12/1 1.45 534.25 1.09% 14 The Kroger Co. (KR) 12/1 0.29 43.89 2.64% 18 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 11/29 0.21 18.93 4.44% 19 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 12/8 1.13 597.71 0.76% 9 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 12/10 0.47 160.28 1.17% 52 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) 11/30 0.15 31.16 1.93% 5 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 12/1 0.65 60.33 4.31% 10 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 12/8 0.4375 77.64 2.25% 10 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 12/1 0.35 102.07 1.37% 10 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 11/30 0.21 42.16 1.99% 11 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 12/1 0.62 57.76 4.29% 16 Target Corporation (TGT) 12/10 1.1 108.33 4.06% 56 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 12/15 0.32 63.43 2.02% 13 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 12/11 0.95 103.75 3.66% 41 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 14 (Ex-Div 11/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 11/24 0.2897 40.69 2.85% 31 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/15 0.28 25.55 4.38% 20 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 11/30 0.2 26.97 2.97% 7 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 11/24 0.84 157.71 2.13% 6 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 11/27 0.25 187.68 0.53% 11 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 11/30 0.02483 10.73 2.78% 9 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 11/30 0.11 21.63 2.03% 6 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 11/30 0.14 48.55 1.15% 13 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 11/30 0.35 122.92 1.14% 21 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 12/1 0.325 61.68 2.11% 51 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 12/14 0.75 369.67 0.81% 22 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 12/8 0.13 106.12 0.49% 11 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 12/15 0.49 130.92 1.50% 30 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 15 (Ex-Div 11/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 11/30 0.43 13.06 13.17% 12 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 11/30 0.45 29.53 6.10% 12 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/8 2.13 267.31 3.19% 13 Avista Corporation (AVA) 12/15 0.46 33.46 5.50% 21 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 12/1 0.625 49.14 5.09% 52 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 12/1 0.075 36.38 0.82% 9 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 12/11 1.51 142.95 4.23% 36 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 12/18 1.025 88.27 4.64% 19 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 12/11 0.525 86.5 2.43% 67 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 12/8 0.38 49.82 3.05% 9 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 12/15 0.28 27.68 4.05% 13 The Hershey Company (HSY) 12/15 1.192 191.48 2.49% 14 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 12/1 0.16 60.46 1.06% 19 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 12/1 1.14 182.17 2.50% 22 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12/1 0.46 52.62 3.50% 14 3M Company (MMM) 12/12 1.5 92.81 6.46% 65 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 11/24 0.3 22.5 5.33% 8 Park National Corporation (PRK) 12/8 1.05 104.92 4.00% 6 Phillips 66 (PSX) 12/1 1.05 113.44 3.70% 12 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 12/1 1 267.21 1.50% 13 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 12/8 0.605 255.75 0.95% 45 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 12/1 1.06 108.74 3.90% 26 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 12/1 0.59 126.65 1.86% 10 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 12/15 1.75 109.79 6.38% 12 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 12/8 0.22 210.94 0.42% 7 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 16 (Ex-Div 11/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 11/30 0.08 14.51 6.62% 11 HNI Corporation (HNI) 12/1 0.32 37.97 3.37% 12 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/27 0.72 101.52 1.42% 10 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 11/30 0.0464 13.83 4.03% 9 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 12/15 0.71 103.49 2.74% 19 The Southern Company (SO) 12/6 0.7 68.1 4.11% 23 Click to enlarge

Friday Nov 17 (Ex-Div 11/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 12/12 0.23 76.6 1.20% 8 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 11/28 0.3 122.7 0.98% 10 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/5 1.19 147.25 3.23% 61 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 12/12 0.65 205.51 1.27% 14 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 12/14 1.25 92.03 5.43% 15 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 12/11 1.86 270.04 2.76% 14 STERIS plc (STE) 12/21 0.52 199.32 1.04% 19 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 12/12 0.68 90.03 3.02% 10 Westlake Corporation (WLK) 12/6 0.5 121.98 1.64% 20 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12/19 0.33 98.46 1.34% 13 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11/16 0.24 0.5% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 11/15 1.48 4.5% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 11/15 0.51 2.2% Accenture plc (ACN) 11/15 1.29 1.6% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 11/14 0.247 5.2% The AES Corporation (AES) 11/15 0.1659 4.2% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 11/15 0.3 4.7% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 11/17 1.35 1.6% Aon plc (AON) 11/15 0.615 0.7% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 11/15 0.32 1.8% Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11/15 0.27 6.1% AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 11/16 0.41 1.3% Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 11/16 0.28 1.4% Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 11/15 0.13 0.7% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/14 0.23 5.2% Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 11/20 0.2 3.1% Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 11/15 0.43 0.6% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 11/20 1.3 2.2% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 11/16 0.67 4.8% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 11/15 0.48 2.5% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 11/17 1.02 0.7% Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/14 0.775 5.5% California Water Service Group (CWT) 11/17 0.26 2.1% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/15 0.17 4.7% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/15 0.1525 4.7% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 11/14 0.5 7.7% East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 11/15 0.48 3.4% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 11/16 0.2275 2.8% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 11/17 0.125 4.0% Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 11/16 0.225 1.0% First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 11/16 0.47 8.1% German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 11/20 0.25 3.6% Global Industrial Company (GIC) 11/20 0.2 2.2% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 11/14 0.6175 8.3% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 11/15 0.22 5.3% Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 11/15 0.275 3.4% Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 11/16 0.38 4.2% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 11/15 0.77 5.5% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 11/15 0.2825 6.9% Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 11/17 0.5 0.8% Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 11/16 0.145 5.0% Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 11/15 0.4525 3.7% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 11/15 0.235 7.0% Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 11/15 0.71 1.4% Morgan Stanley (MS) 11/15 0.85 4.5% Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 11/20 0.064 2.0% NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 11/14 0.8675 14.7% NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/20 0.25 4.0% National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 11/15 0.565 5.9% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 11/20 1.35 2.7% Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 11/15 0.4875 5.4% Realty Income Corporation (O) 11/15 0.256 6.1% Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 11/14 0.2 3.7% PCB Bancorp (PCB) 11/17 0.18 4.7% Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 11/20 0.39 5.5% Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 11/17 0.31 6.7% The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 11/15 0.9407 2.5% Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 11/15 0.34 6.5% 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 11/15 0.34 2.9% SouthState Corporation (SSB) 11/17 0.52 3.0% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 11/15 0.1225 4.3% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 11/17 0.89 1.5% Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 11/15 0.6 4.7% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 11/14 1.3 3.5% Unum Group (UNM) 11/17 0.365 3.4% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 11/17 0.44 3.7% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 11/17 0.15 1.7% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 11/15 0.2 0.2% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 11/16 0.41 5.0% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of November 5

Week of October 29

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.