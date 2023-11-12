Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FS KKR: This Steep Discount Wouldn't Last For Long

Nov. 12, 2023 3:00 AM ET
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FS KKR Capital is a leading business development company with a market cap of $5.6B.
  • The company delivered a solid third-quarter performance with a highly attractive NII per share multiple of 6.4x.
  • Despite potential headwinds, the company's focus on upper-middle market companies and extended special distribution should strengthen investor sentiment.
  • I assessed that significant pessimism has been priced in, with a best-in-class "A+" valuation grade. Given its market leadership, the steep discount is appealing.
  • Dip buyers also aggressively bought its recent October lows, lending confidence to a further upward recovery. Investors should buy while it's still cheap.
Profit, Finance Concept

olm26250

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is one of the largest business development companies or BDC by market cap. It last traded at a market cap of about $5.6B, recovering significantly from the October 2023 pullback. The BDC also delivered a solid third-quarter

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.43K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.96K)
A+ for BOTH FSK and your article. I am equally surprised that FSK did not rise more after recently reporting an earnings beat, increasing guidance, extending special distributions AND INCREASING ITS NAV quarter over quarter. I would buy more FSK at this price, but it’s already a Top 5 Holding. FSK should not be trading at a 20% discount to its NAV. I therefore predict with a high level of confidence that this unjustifiable discount will shrink materially and that the price of FSK will rise in lock step. It’s not only a likely event, but you are getting paid a reliable cash yield of 14% while you are waiting for my prediction to come true.
stuartspoonemore profile picture
stuartspoonemore
Today, 3:28 PM
Premium
Comments (456)
I own FSK. It has been trading significantly below NAV for a long time. I do not understand why the market continues to undervalue this company. If you compare FSK to other BDCs, you see a company valued at a ratio to NAV that is much lower than almost all other BDCs. I have tried to find what aspect of the nature of FSK that would make it deserve to trade at this discount and I cannot find it. Possibly I am just blind to it. I am open to that possibility. However, I am do continue to believe that FSK is truly a steal at this prices and am enjoying the high yield. Please let me know what I am missing here.
T
Tim H.
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (159)
FSK is one of my top BDC's. I hope your analysis is correct.
