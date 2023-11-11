Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.07K Followers

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Greifeld - Investment Adviser and Acting CEO

Tom Raterman - CFO, COO, Secretary, Treasurer and Acting President

Conference Call Participants

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan

Bryce Rowe - B. Riley Securities

Erik Zwick - Hovde Group

Vilas Abraham - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Runway Growth Finance Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Taylor Donahue, [ph] Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Runway Growth Finance Conference Call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Joining us on the call today from Runway Growth Finance are Greg Greifeld, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Runway Growth Finance and Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Credit of Runway Growth Capital; as well as Tom Raterman, Acting President and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Runway Growth Finance's third quarter 2023 financial results were released just after today's market close and can be accessed from Runway Growth Finance's Investor Relations website at investors.runwaygrowth.com. We have arranged for a replay of the call at the Runway Growth Finance web page.

During this call, I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The statements on this call that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including and without limitation, market conditions caused by uncertainties surrounding rising

