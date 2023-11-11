EOG Resources: Strong Performance Supports Further Capital Returns

imaginima

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has traded 12% lower over the past year as commodity prices have fallen somewhat. Shares are about flat since I recommended buying them last year. While the company cannot control commodity prices, it controls what it can quite well and remains highly cash-flow generative even as it grows production. With its pristine balance sheet and low-cost asset base, I continue to view EOG stock as an attractive long-term investment.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s third quarter, EOG earned $3.44, beating estimates by $0.45. The company outperformed on production even as it spent less on cap-ex, as the company continues to improve its capital efficiency. Aided by lower operating costs, it generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. Improving efficiency is an essential part of EOG’s long-term track record. Relative to ten years ago, its finding and development costs have been nearly cut in half.

EOG Resources

Thanks to this, the company can generate a 10% return on equity at $42 oil, down from $86 a decade ago. This is partly because it has an extremely high hurdle to invest capital. It will only expand production in locations where the company can generate a return against a $40 oil/$2.50 natural gas environment. This keeps EOG away from speculative production growth with high breakeven costs that can prove to be bad investments if commodity prices fall.

Thanks to its high-quality acreage in the Permian and Utica shale formations, EOG has been able to invest to grow production even against this stringent hurdle rate. In Q3, production of 998.5mboe/d (thousands of barrels of oil equivalents per day) was up 8.6% from last year with oil production up 4% and natural gas up 16%. Production was about 2.5% ahead of the company’s own guidance even as cap-ex ran $141 million light at $1.51 billion. EOG is getting more energy out of the ground per dollar it spends, further reducing its breakeven costs, thanks in large part to stronger initial production out of new Permian wells.

Alongside this capital discipline, EOG continues to show strong operating cost control. Cash operating costs of $10.19 were down over 6% from last year. Similarly, G&A spending was down 10% to $1.75, aided in part by the scale benefits of higher production levels. It is noteworthy that in a world of elevated inflation, EOG has been able to reduce per-unit costs. The company’s cap-ex spending is running at about $17 a barrel. That results in total cash costs of $29.

That $29 also overstates EOG’s true production cost, because this cap-ex spending is supporting meaningful and ongoing production growth. Management views maintenance cap-ex at no more than $4.5 billion, or 25% below current level, reducing cash costs closer to $25/boe. At that level of cap-ex, EOG is confident it can sustain production for five years.

Importantly, the production growth continues. Management expects production to rise another 1.5% sequentially in Q4, which should support cash flow. This level of cap-ex, or about $6 billion annualized, is likely to persist into 2024, supporting about 5% 2024 production growth in my view

As noted above, even with this growth spending, EOG is highly cash generative, generating $1.5 billion in free cash flow this year. Assuming oil prices remain around $80, free cash flow should finish the year around $5.5 billion. At the company’s share price today, that gives EOG a 7.7% free cash flow yield.

Coming into 2023, management committed to return a minimum 60% of free cash flow to investors. Instead, thanks to strong production and capital efficiency, it will overshoot this target returning about 75% of free cash flow to investors. EOG does this by paying a base dividend and then doing voluntary special dividends and buybacks with its extra cash flow. For the full year, EOG will return about $4.1 billion to shareholders.

EOG Resources

In the quarter, it declared a $1.50 special dividend, bringing the total to $2.5 in special dividends this year. Since launching this program after COVID, it has allocated 90% of its “variable return” via dividends and 10% via buybacks. This year the mix has been more balanced with $700 million in buybacks, and more expected in Q4. Just given announced actions, EOG has 5.8% capital return yield this year with $5.82 in total dividends and buybacks worth about $1.25 for about $7.10 so far this year. With some further Q4 repurchases, EOG will return about 6% of its market cap to shareholders this year, even as oil prices are down 10% from a year ago.

Alongside this, it has made a strong balance sheet even stronger. Today, EOG has $5.3 billion of cash and equivalents and $3.8 billion of debt. That gives it a net cash position of $1.5 billion from a net debt position of $2 billion last year. This balance sheet strength gives EOG the resilience to ride through even severe prolonged downturns. With its net cash position, there really is no need to do any further debt reduction. Accordingly in 2024, management committed to return at least 70% of free cash flow to investors, up from 60% this year. Assuming a similar commodity price environment, I would expect EOG to exceed this threshold just as it has in 2023. Given that commitment, it raised its dividend by 10% to $0.91, or $3.64/year. EOG has set its base dividend at a level it can sustain from free cash flow down to $45 oil while running maintenance cap-ex levels. That should provide significant security around the base payout.

Assuming commodity prices remain near current levels, and production rise about 5%, EOG can generate $6-6.3 billion in free cash flow next year, or about $11 per share. That should support at least $8 in capital returns. Beyond its base dividend, EOG could buy back about $1 billion in stock and pay out $3 in special dividends, assuming a similar allocation between buyback and special dividends as this year. That would still leave EOG with $1.8 billion in retained cash flow, leaving some capacity for bolt-on M&A or acreage additions, creating further medium-term growth.

I view a 9% free cash flow yield for a company with an ideal balance sheet and strong asset base as an attractive entry point. For comparison, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is buying Pioneer (PXD) at a less than 7% free cash flow yield given its $4 billion in free cash flow. Of course, typically, there is a premium in M&A vs public market valuation. Still, I can see shares move to a 7.5-8% free cash flow yield, meaning in the current commodity price environment, EOG can migrate towards $140. Plus with its balance sheet strength, EOG is likely to perform better than peers during downturns. As such, I view EOG as an attractive buy.