Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The consumer price index report for October will be a key event next week as investors look for direction with interest rates, especially after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at an International Monetary Fund conference that the Fed would not hesitate to tighten monetary policy if the data supported a hike. While markets are pricing in less than a 20% probability of a December rate increase, a stronger-than-expected CPI report or hot retail sales print could reset expectations. Weighing in on the wildcard, Seeking Alpha analyst Dan Victor thinks that CPI could surprise on the low side. President Biden's meeting in the middle week with China leader Xi Jinping will also be closely watched by investors in the tech sector. The earnings calendar for the week ahead includes reports from retail giants Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD), while investor events scheduled for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) have the potential to jolt shares.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, November 13 - Tyson Foods (TSN) and Tower Semiconductor (TSEM).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, November 14 - Home Depot (HD), Sea Limited (SE), On Holding AG (ONON), and Vipshop (VIPS).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 15 - Cisco (CSCO), TJX Companies (TJX), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Target (TGT), JD.com (JD), and XPeng (XPEV).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, November 16 - Walmart (WMT), Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Macy's (M).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, November 17 - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) and Spectrum Brands (SPB).

Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include Apple Hospitality (APLE) to $0.10 from $0.08, Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to $0.090 from $0.075, Aecom (ACM) to $0.20 from $0.18, and Nike (NKE) to $0.37 from $0.34. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

Conference schedule: The Nareit's REITworld: 2023 Annual Conference will be of high interest to investors active in the real estate sector. The event has led to share price gains for REIT stocks in the past. Some of the notable companies due to participate include Uniti Group (UNIT), Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). Other notable conferences include the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference, Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference, Goldman Sachs Global Metals and Mining Conference, and Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include PriceSmart (PSMT) to Buy from Hold and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) to Hold from Sell. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.