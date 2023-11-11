Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5%-Yielding Kraft Heinz Is A Top-Tier Recovery Stock

Nov. 11, 2023 11:10 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz is a strong recovery play in the consumer staples sector, with potential for stock price recovery.
  • The company is facing inflation issues and a loss of pricing power but remains optimistic about its future.
  • Kraft Heinz is gaining market share, improving efficiency, and has a healthier balance sheet, making it an attractive investment with potential for sustained dividend growth.
Warren Buffett"s Berkshire Group Buys Heinz

Oli Scarff

Introduction

I like the consumer staples sector a lot. Right now, I'm watching two groups of stocks in this sector. Companies with strong pricing power and consistent long-term outperformance and players that are struggling more with elevated inflation.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.29K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
David RG
Yesterday, 11:30 PM
Premium
Comments (6.75K)
I hate to break it to you, but Kraft Heinz is losing market share, not gaining. Volume was down 5.4% overall and 5.9% in North America. Their Q3 presentation covers significant share loss in cream cheese, cold cuts, and beverages as well as overall US retail.

Just read the CC transcript and you will see they spent a lot of the call talking about share loss to private label and other branded players.

"Or should we think about a volume share recovery and maybe some headwinds to the margin mix that come with that, particularly as we think about North America volume? Thanks."
seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

