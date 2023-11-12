Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Eye Of The Iger

Nov. 12, 2023 6:00 PM ET
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • On our last coverage we identified Disney's stock $80 as the magical number that would likely be tested.
  • The stock broke through that but rebounded strongly with Disney's Q4-2023 results.
  • We examine the results and the success of the Bob Iger turnaround.
  • We tell you why there are happy outcomes for you from here, but there are also better alternatives.
Michelle Obama And Disney CEO Robert Iger Hold News Conference On Disney"s Nutritional Guidelines

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Our last coverage of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was almost 9 months back. While we rated the stock a hold/neutral (unlike our 2021 pieces, see here and here), we felt that the magic number was likely

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Broken Stock profile picture
Broken Stock
Yesterday, 6:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (58)
Disney is one of those holdings I have held too long, and I have lots of it. Glad its turning around. That said, I've been making tons of profit trading close to the money LEAPS. When the bulls are buying, I cover, when the bears are selling I "recover" and buy back. It's been pretty predictable and regular and nice income given the number of contracts I can play with. I cycle through every month or so, depending on market swings.

On paper, big loss at the moment. I need a ~20% gain to break even, not including the options income. Options wins take me down to needing ~15%.
Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Yesterday, 6:45 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.68K)
@Broken Stock I manage a about a dozen stocks myself and I always look at them day to day to find out what is going on whether to add on weakness or sell to take some profit.

Disney though is part of my other portfolio with Edward Jones held for over ten years.

Needless to say I am not happy how they manage but they will tell you DIS is a long term hold.

I am stuck with a stock that is going no where and no dividend.

You need diversification and this is part of it, holding with EJ but I am seriously considering pulling the plug on these guys.

In this market you need active management not passive.
S
Sane Man
Yesterday, 6:07 PM
Premium
Comments (1.2K)
That’s the alternative investment pick -a corporate bond? Lol
F
Francis_Bacon
Yesterday, 6:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (65)
Love the header on this article! Haha
