Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 11:51 PM ETBrilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT)
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stefanie Layton - SVP, IR

Beth Gerstein - CEO

Jeff Kuo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Ashley Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brilliant Earth Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After this presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Stefanie Layton, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Stefanie Layton

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Brilliant Earth's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Beth Gerstein, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Kuo, our Chief Financial Officer.

During the call today, management will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a description of the risks that could cause our actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our opinion only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events unless required by law.

Also during the call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Brilliant Earth's non-GAAP measures to the comparable

