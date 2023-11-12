Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 12:08 AM ETDoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tejal Engman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mark Zagorski - Chief Executive Officer

Nicola Allais - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Swanson - RBC Capital Markets

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc

Mark Kelley - Stifel

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the DoubleVerify Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tejal Engman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Tejal Engman

Good afternoon, and welcome to DoubleVerify's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

With us today are Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO.

Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes, and reflect our current expectations and information currently available to us, and our actual results could differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in our recent SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q and our annual report or Form 10-K.

In addition, our discussion today will include references to certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our GAAP results. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in today's earnings press release, which is available on our investor relations website at ir.doubleverify.com.

Also, during the call today, we'll be referring to the slide deck posted on our website.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Zagorski

Thanks, Tejal, and thank you all for joining

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.