LifeMD Is The Stock To Play The Mega GLP-1 Drug Trend

Nov. 12, 2023 7:00 AM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)2 Comments
Shareholders Unite
Summary

  • LifeMD's weight management program has attracted over 16K subscribers in two quarters, producing $24M in annual recurring revenue run rate already, and this is only the beginning.
  • Goldman Sachs argues that GLP-1 drugs are going to 16-fold by 2030 and LifeMD is a prime way to play this megatrend.
  • There are multiple additional catalysts lined up to keep the weight management growth going, if not accelerating.
  • LifeMD's financials are strong, with an 87% gross margin, positive operational cash flow, and potential for very significant revenue growth in 2024.
When we first took a position in LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) early this year it looked like an interesting turnaround candidate with improving cash flow and a cheap valuation. That indeed it was.

They were also innovative, with their VPC (Virtual

Shareholders Unite
Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He looks to find small companies with multi-bagger potential while mitigating risks through a portfolio approach.

He runs SHU Growth Portfolio where he offers wide coverage of several small companies with high growth possibilities. He has a buy and hold approach with tranche purchases of stocks of interest. The service features an illustrative portfolio to incorporate into your portfolio, buy alerts, weekend stock and market updates, and a chat room. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LFMD, LFMDP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

c
charles1222
Today, 7:24 AM
Under Weight Management section, is 129K per month a typo?
Good interesting article about a company unknown to me in a high momentum market area; thank you!
Dragos Dinu
Today, 7:18 AM
I don't expect that much of the potentially dilutive securities to be converted to stock. Based on management expectations, the total common stock is expected to be in the low 40's.
