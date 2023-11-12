Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nikon Corporation (NINOY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023
Nikon Corporation (OTCPK:NINOY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Toshikazu Umatate - President, CEO, CTO

Muneaki Tokunari - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Toshikazu Umatate

I am Umatate, Representative Director and the President of Nikon. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today for our earnings call. I will discuss the current business situation and the specific progress of our growth strategy.

In April last year, we set out our vision 2030 as a key technology company in a global society, where humans and machines co-create seamlessly. In the first half of the major term management plan, which runs through fiscal 2025, we aim to grow our business and increase our corporate value by becoming a company that provides products and services optimized to meet our customer needs.

This year, in the second year of the medium term management plan, the external environment is becoming more challenging as the FPD business is at the bottom and the semiconductor market remains sluggish for a prolonged period. We have revised downward our operating profit forecast to JPY34 billion from the OP number we shared in August.

On the other hand, we made upward revision of our revenue forecast to JPY690 billion, partly due to a weaker yen. Although not shown on this slide, we have increased our first half dividend JPY5 year-on-year to JPY25 and maintained our full year dividend forecast of JPY50, which is no change from our original forecast. Our CFO, Mr. Tokunari, will explain the details of the numbers later.

Although earnings are stagnant this fiscal year, we are making steady progress with our strategic development in line with our plan. This slide shows a very brief summary of our progress in the first half, the two businesses

